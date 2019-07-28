Various employees were recognized for their years of service during a recent employee appreciation event and company picnic held by Columbia Forest Products are Wiard Park.
They were:
■ 30 years: Monico Ramirez, Richard Newsome, Enrique Mendez and Edward Burke.
■ 25 years: Salvador Mendez Cobian, Ursula Whitley, Gustavo Lopez, Albert Givens, Donald Johnston and Orville Morris.
■ 20 years: John Grubb.
■ 15 years: Carlene Bales, Humberto Garcia Camarena and Jennifer Hamilton.
■ 5 years: Jordan Lyman, Crystal Heavener, Levi Osorio, Jeffrey Ingerson, Christopher Madura, Salomon Ibarra, Joan Hernandez Zuniga Sr., Eriberto Pena, Lucila Mendez, Ryan Grantom, Mkichael McCutcheon, Kameron Ashcoff, Daniel Mendez, Samuel Palacios, Bruce Huffman, David Cota, Emilio Morales Jr., Kendall Strop, Silvia Garcia, Enrique Barajas-Villegas, John Collins, Emily Nowak, Derick Reyes, Daniel Cobb and Shristina Sonneman.