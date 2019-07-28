Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Employees honored
Buy Now

Thirty-year employees, from left, Enrique Mendez, Rick Newsome, Monico Ramirez, and Ed Burke were among those at a recent employee appreciation event and company picnic held by Columbia Forest Products at Wiard Park.

 Submitted photo

Various employees were recognized for their years of service during a recent employee appreciation event and company picnic held by Columbia Forest Products are Wiard Park.

They were:

■ 30 years: Monico Ramirez, Richard Newsome, Enrique Mendez and Edward Burke.

■ 25 years: Salvador Mendez Cobian, Ursula Whitley, Gustavo Lopez, Albert Givens, Donald Johnston and Orville Morris.

■ 20 years: John Grubb.

■ 15 years: Carlene Bales, Humberto Garcia Camarena and Jennifer Hamilton.

■ 5 years: Jordan Lyman, Crystal Heavener, Levi Osorio, Jeffrey Ingerson, Christopher Madura, Salomon Ibarra, Joan Hernandez Zuniga Sr., Eriberto Pena, Lucila Mendez, Ryan Grantom, Mkichael McCutcheon, Kameron Ashcoff, Daniel Mendez, Samuel Palacios, Bruce Huffman, David Cota, Emilio Morales Jr., Kendall Strop, Silvia Garcia, Enrique Barajas-Villegas, John Collins, Emily Nowak, Derick Reyes, Daniel Cobb and Shristina Sonneman.

Tags