With the addition of 11 Lake County students, the Collins-McDonald Trust announced a total of 27 students eligible to attend college through awarded scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.
The 11 Lake County students include seven 2021 high school graduates, one college undergraduate, and three professional, 5th year or post-graduate students.
They are: Michael Logan Cockrell, Clayton Cooper, Shelby Davidson, Kailey Geil, Taylor Jones, Kendra Murphy, Dalton Puckett, Samantha Sanchez, Madisen Schreder, Carlos Soto Mendez and Alexander Turner.
The Collins-McDonald Trust scholarship stipend increased to $9,600 per school year, which is $3,200 per term or $4,800 per semester.