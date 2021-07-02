A cleanup on Green Diamond Resource Company property in the Keno area took place June 5.
The event was sponsored by the Oregon Hunter's Association, Klamath chapter. Volunteers from the Mule Deer Foundation, Pheasants Forever, OHA, OSP, Green Diamon and the general public helped.
They collected 4.2 tons (8,400 lbs.) of illegally dumped trash, as well as 37 tires. Waste Management donated the use of their roll-off dumpsters to haul the trash to the dump.
Another cleanup is scheduled for June 2022.