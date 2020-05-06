If you are like me, you have been accumulating stuff forever and what better time, now that we are to “stay home, stay safe,” than to clean out your home and deal with all the items that you no longer need or will use. The project seems overwhelming and can be unless you tackle it with the right attitude and help. Here are some ways to deal with what is right in front of you.
Attitude
First of all, it might be a necessity that you clean out your closets, cabinets, storage spaces or garage, but approach it by visualizing what you want it to end up looking like and how you will benefit. If you put your mind to it to accomplish a little every day, then you will get it done. You will also need to put your mind in the right frame so that you truly will “clean out” your home and not just keep everything and just rearrange it all. You know the old adage: “if you haven’t used it for a year, you probably don’t need it” will definitely help. Of course, there are always keepsakes that you don’t want to throw or give away, but definitely not everything is a keepsake. And now that the donation places will be taking items soon, you will have a place to give things that will help others – but be sure to wear a mask when you encounter others.
Tools
Now, before you begin attacking your home and garage, you should be prepared with a plan. Can you do this by yourself, or will you need help? If you have family that lives with you and are able, have them tackle their own space and help with common areas. After all, you aren’t the only one that should have a sense of accomplishment when the project is completed. Make sure you have all the necessary tools available: gloves, trash bags, boxes to put donations in, buckets or boxes to store those items you want to keep, and most importantly, water – to keep everyone hydrated while working when temperatures become warm. Also be sure to wear the appropriate clothing that you don’t mind getting filthy and torn perhaps while picking up things in the garage or weather dependent. Last, but not least, if working out in the sun, make sure to use suntan lotion so you don’t burn and suffer more then just aches and pains the next day! One more thing – don’t lift, push, or carry anything heavier then you should, after all, you don’t want to end up in the emergency room just from cleaning and organizing your home.
What to do with the Items
When you are ready to start, you will need to determine what to keep, give away or donate, trash, or sell. You will have to create piles or areas in which to place the items once you decide what to do with them. Make sure everyone knows which areas are for which items, especially the ones you want to keep. For the items you want to trash, because they are broken or aren’t of any use anymore, start by filling your garbage can. However, if you have items that won’t fit in your garbage can or more then it holds, then perhaps you need to take a load to the dump. You will need to have someone who has access to a truck in order to haul all of it. Find out the times the dump is open, what they take and be sure to have enough money to pay for it. If you want to give items away by donating them, then you will also need a vehicle large enough to carry the items (especially if you have furniture or larger items). You will also need to decide which non-profit you want to take your items to and what time and days they are open to accept them. If you have items you think you could get some money from, then have a garage or yard sale, keeping in mind that constraints we are under during this time. Put an ad in the Herald and News listing the days and times of your sale. Prepare before hand by placing prices on your items and display them on tables you have set up or so people can view them and hopefully buy them. You may also want to put signs up on the major cross streets to direct people to your home. You can also advertise on the internet. It also doesn’t hurt to have additional help at a garage sale, so see if your friends and family can stop by and help for a couple hours. When you are finished with your sale and have exhausted all your energy and just want the stuff gone, you can donate the rest or give it to a group that is having an upcoming garage sale of their own. You have taken some of your time, but you have cleared out items you don’t need or want and have organized your home and garage.
If you take a little time to plan, you will probably save yourself time and energy and maybe even make a little money! Once you have organized, cleaned (literally), given away and sold everything in your home and garage that you need to, you should feel an accomplishment that you have probably (if you are like me) waited too long to achieve.
