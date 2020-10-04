Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
pel2.jpg

From left to right: 1954 classmates Ron Poole, Tony Swan (principal) Jack Himelwright, Bonnie Robeson, Bill Davenport, Sheryl Keady give a socially distanced pose with artwork they donated to Klamath Union High School.

The graduating class of 1954 had their 65th class reunion in 2019. It would be the last time this class would gather for a reunion in Klamath Falls.

Bonnie Robeson, chair of the reunion committee since 1999, said the class “decided to give a lasting gift to their alma mater of a painting of a mosaic of a white pelican in flight.” It now hangs in the KUHS media center and was obtained locally at a fundraising auction for CASA.

“Cookie” Carlson was the principal of the school then and, according to Ron Poole, said the class of 1954 was ”one of the smallest graduating classes yet the rowdiest."

