The graduating class of 1954 had their 65th class reunion in 2019. It would be the last time this class would gather for a reunion in Klamath Falls.
Bonnie Robeson, chair of the reunion committee since 1999, said the class “decided to give a lasting gift to their alma mater of a painting of a mosaic of a white pelican in flight.” It now hangs in the KUHS media center and was obtained locally at a fundraising auction for CASA.
“Cookie” Carlson was the principal of the school then and, according to Ron Poole, said the class of 1954 was ”one of the smallest graduating classes yet the rowdiest."