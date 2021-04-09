The city of Klamath Falls is in need of volunteers interested in volunteering to serve on numerous committees.
That includes the marijuana advisory committee, which advises and makes recommendations to city council regarding state policies and regulations concerning the marijuana industry and impacts to the community.
Only city residents may apply. Applicants should be Oregon license holders, license applicants or individuals otherwise knowledgeable of the marijuana industry.
There are two openings on the parking district committee. That committee advises and makes recommendations to city council regarding policies and regulations within the parking district. Applicants should be individuals who own property or operate businesses located within the parking district boundaries and who reside within city limits.
There are also an opening on the parks advisory board. That board advises and makes recommendations to city council regarding policies, regulations, projects, events, modifications to or addition of parks and trails to our existing inventory and geothermal pool. City residents only may apply.
Submit volunteer applications via email to kmainwaring@klamathfalls.city. Mail applications to: City of Klamath Falls Attn: Kristina Mainwaring, public information administrator; 500 Klamath Avenue; Klamath Falls, OR 97601.