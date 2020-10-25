The Klamath Outdoor Science School will provide a forest science camp experience for single parent families and children in 2021, thanks to Circle of Hearts, a local organization who donated $1,500.
Sally Palcovich, Heidi Biggs, Amy Rooks, and Joann Balin Staunton, members of Circle of Hearts, were all treated to a grand tour of the new camp facilities, the yurts for staff and students and general guest facilities. The majority of the camp infrastructure was built by volunteers.
Program information and history were provided by Director Bill Hunt, Board President Marj Glass, and Treasurer Leslie Lowe. KOSS has been serving Klamath County students along with other Southern Oregon Districts since 2006. Marj Glass, a teacher with Klamath County Schools now retired, started the camp. It is located in the Sun Pass State Forest near Fort Klamath and across from Kimbol Park.