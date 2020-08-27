Chromebooks can be checked out next week by the families of Klamath Falls City Schools students.
Each Chromebook must be checked out at the school the student attends. Every student can check one out, but registration must be completed.
If the student does not have internet access at home, a mobile hotspot may also be checked out, typically one per family.
Guardians will be given a mobile device checkout agreement with an option to purchase or waive insurance. Insurance payment is due at the time you check out devices.
Distribution times and locations:
Conger, 1700 California Ave., is Sept. 1 from 2- 7 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon and 3-7 p.m.
Mills, 520 E. Main, is Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon and 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Pelican, 501 McLean St., is Sept. 1 from 2-7 p.m., Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 3-7 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 3-7 p.m.
Roosevelt, 1125 North Eldorado St, is Sept. 2 from 1-7 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 1-7 p.m.
Ponderosa, 2554 Main St, is Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Klamath Union, 1300 Monclaire St, is Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.