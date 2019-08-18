CHILOQUIN — Chiloquin Community Tourism ACTION Team of 77 supporters has been meeting through the summer.
Each of our 10 teams are doing a great job of moving forward as "community builders," which includes posters that represent ideas for large photos on the side of our Family Foods Store on Main Street to show our community and tourists all that is available in and around Chiloquin.
Team leaders from our Economic Development, Increased Recreation, Community Building, and Beautification Teams recently gave reports on their projects. All is moving ahead and the community is excited. You can feel the energy and excitement of "building a better tomorrow for Chiloquin."
We have many new businesses and restaurants giving all our visitors great choices. Our Two Rivers Art Gallery is filled with beautiful art from our 88 talented local artists. The gifts are unique and the prices pleasing to our customers. Come take a day trip and see what Chiloquin has to offer. You won't be disappointed. Many businesses are open from Tuesday through Saturday.
— Submitted by Judy Pate