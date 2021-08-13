Nominations are currently open for the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce 100th Annual Awards Gala scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021 at Century Aviation. The annual awards show is a time for the community to recognize the achievements and accomplishments that make Klamath a great place to live, work and play.
The Chamber is currently accepting nominations for the following awards:
"Big Idea Innovation Award," awarded to an organization in any industry that employs new ideas or approaches to doing business.
"Environmental Leadership Award," awarded to an organization that demonstrates clean, green practices.
"Commitment to Community Award," awarded to any organization in any industry that demonstrates a successful approach to corporate social responsibility and can show a positive impact on the community.
"Best Place to Work," two categories, awarded to an organization that provides a positive, productive workplace.
"Spirit of Entrepreneurism" awarded to an individual who exhibits originality, personal integrity, and influence.
"Lifetime Achievement," awarded to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional business achievement and outstanding commitment to Klamath’s business community over their lifetime.
"Pathfinder Award," awarded to a president or principal for devoting time and energy to strengthen and transform the organization that they lead.
This year’s gala will feature a catered dinner, social hour and awards show at Century Aviation. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.klamath.org or call (541) 884-5193 for more information. Nominations can be submitted by email to reception@klamath.org, or by mail at 205 Riverside Dr., Suite A, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Deadline for nominations is Aug. 25.