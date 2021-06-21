A celebration of a life well lived for Robert Kerr will be Sunday, June 27 from 2-7 p.m. at the Running Y, 10835 Kestrel.
Drop in to say hello and reminisce on times gone by. Kerr would love to see friends, former students and coworkers and wrestlers he has coached. Kerr taught at Chiloquin High, Brixner Junior High and Klamath Union. He coached wrestlers at Chiloquin, Henley and KU.
The last eight years have been tough for Kerr, but he has handled them with grace and determination. His time is drawing to a close so we hope to see you there.
Call 541-891-5926 or 541-359-5360 for more information.