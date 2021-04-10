The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association offers the opportunity for six young ranchers to attend the OCA Mid-Year Conference, July 11-13, at the Salishan Coastal Lodge.
The scholarship is available to young ranchers interested in learning more about the work of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association. The scholarship will cover the expense of lodging and event registration.
Candidates must be able to attend the full conference and be willing to participate in all facets. This is an excellent opportunity for young ranchers to immerse themselves in the work and mission of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association for the future of the cattle industry.
The application can be found at www.orcattle.com. Any questions may be addressed to the OCA office at 503-361-8941.