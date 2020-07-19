Catholic Daughters of America Court Klamath #1295 met in July to hear Barbara Rhodes and Kay von Tersch of the St. Vincent de Paul Society describe how that nonprofit organization helps local residents through crisis situations with food, utilities and other types of assistance.
The gathering was the local court’s second physically-distanced meeting, with about half the normal attendance wearing face masks and foregoing lunch as precautions. In June, the court voted to fund half the cost of the new opaque shades pictured in the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Klamath Falls.