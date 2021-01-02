Following a call to action to the community about a need at the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, Cascade Health Alliance responded with a $50,000 donation. Anonymous donations of $40,000 and two $10,000 donations soon followed, all helping to quell a $100,000 shortfall.
Niki Sampson, executive director of the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, was elated but not surprised to find out about the collective $100,000 in donations poured in to the nonprofit from the community this week.
“Cascade Health Alliance and all of the community support we have received will allow us to keep our level of service right where it needs to be,” Sampson said, in a news release. “We have the most unbelievable staff and volunteers who move food to our friends and neighbors in need. Financial support is the first step in accomplishing that task.”
Cascade Health Alliance made the contribution in response to seeing the need published in Herald and News on Dec. 12. The hope is that the donation inspires others to contribute to the cause.
“Looking out for each other and doing the right thing to assist our community is what CHA is all about,” said Tayo Akins, chief executive officer of CHA, in a news release. “Public health, housing and stability continue being in flux, and we want to do our part to help our neighbors have a sense of food security. No family in need should go hungry in Klamath.”
Sampson also praised food drives from schools, including Mazama High School. The school raised $1,000 and collected 2,000 pounds of food for the food bank leading up to the holiday season through their “Fill the Boat” campaign. Sherm’s Thunderbird also plans to deliver their annual 35,000 to 40,000-pound truckload of non-perishable food — Sampson calls it the Sleigh-O-Food — to the food bank in mid-January.
“We hit the goal,” Sampson told H&N on Thursday.
Sampson said the winter here can make it difficult for families in outerlying areas to get access to non-perishable food. With the extra donations, the shelves will be full this winter, so even in a snowstorm, individuals and their families will have easy access to food.
“To fill their cupboards before a snowstorm comes in, that’s what’s important to me,” Sampson said.
“I had faith in this community,” she added. “I just knew that they’d come through. They always, always do.”