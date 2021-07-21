The Cascade Civil War Society will host a “Living History Weekend” August 14-15 at Fort Klamath Military Post Museum on Highway 62. This nonprofit organization brings to life the American past during the 1860s and the Civil War.
Tents and displays manned by re-enactors will allow visitors to view what life was like 160 years ago for both military and civilians, providing a chance to take an experiential look at the American past. Demonstrations will provide an inside view of a period medical tent, black powder rifle and handgun operational use, blacksmithing, and more.
A big draw to the living history weekend are the black powder cannons set on the field near the post’s museum. These cannons will be fired by visiting guests at an event called “Bang for the Buck,” where a fee is paid to fire the cannons which covers the cost of the black powder used.
Visitors should bring their own water as there is none on site. Lavatories are available in the museum building.
The living history event runs on Saturday, August 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, August 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and donations are accepted.