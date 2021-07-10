Klamath Hospice and Palliative Care welcomes back Camp Evergreen, a grief camp for kids 8-17 years old who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
Camp Evergreen is accepting girl campers ages 8-17 from July 19-21 and boys ages 8-17 from July 21-23. Enrollment space is limited, but Camp Evergreen is free thanks to community donors.
Kids learn valuable tools at the camp that help them develop self-confidence, build trust, and learn coping skills while allowing them to share their stories of loss in a supportive and safe environment. Staffed by a camp director, medical staff and trained volunteers, activities include swimming with certified lifeguard supervision, climbing wall and zip line, hiking, and more.
Camp Evergreen is located at Mountain Lakes Bible Camp, approximately 25 miles from Klamath Falls on Highway 140; 21200 Varney Creek Road. For enrollment information contact 541-882-2902 or visit www.klamathhospice.org.