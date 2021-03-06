A worship and prayer night will be Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave. Missionaries Brian and Sharon Gustafson will present and worship will be led by Bethany and Brad Camidge.
Calvary Church prayer night Saturday
