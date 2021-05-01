On April 22, the Butte Valley Chamber of Commerce held their quarterly “Coffee With A Cop” meeting.
Attendance was high due to the numerous issues regarding cannabis growers in the valley. In attendance were Siskiyou County Supervisor Brandon Criss, new county sheriff Jeremiah LaRue, deputy sheriff Dillon Moore, Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus, Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Ethan White and California Fish and Wildlife Game Warden Leah Saltzman.
Primary concerns of audience was issues with marijuana grows including roaming dog packs, trash accumulation, chemicals, abandoned property, non-permitted activities, well water depletion, illegal and escaped burns among others.
County officials explained some of the legal constraints they are faced with since California legalized marijuana. They asked all county residents to be vigilant and send the district attorney or sheriff any information on suspected illegal activities.
Other issues discussed were abatement of abandoned and condemned buildings in Dorris and Macdoel, lack of law enforcement presence in the valley, and lack of information coming from county on what they are doing.