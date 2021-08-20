The Bureau of Land Management has an opportunity for a volunteer campground host at Eagle Lake, California’s second largest natural lake, north of Susanville in Lassen County.
The host is needed for the remainder of the summer and fall camping season that runs through mid November. The host provides visitor information and performs light maintenance and cleaning at the 20-site North Eagle Lake Campground and at the Rocky Point dispersed camping area along the Eagle Lake shore about 4 miles from the campground.
The agency pays a small stipend to help offset expenses. Those interested in applying should contact Stan Bales of the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office at 530-254-4572 or at sbales@blm.gov.