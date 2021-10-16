Brixner Junior High School teacher Kara Contreras has two classrooms — one inside and one outside.
Over the past three years, Contreras and her ecology students created an outdoor classroom that attracts pollinators, provides habitat for the endangered monarch butterfly, and last spring was home to fledgling barn owls. That classroom – called a Schoolyard Habitat – earned Brixner an Eco-Schools USA Bronze Award from the National Wildlife Federation for exceptional achievement in educating for sustainability.
To receive the award, Brixner students and staff created of an outdoor classroom and garden that raises environmental awareness, connects students to the natural world, improves the school’s environmental footprint and increases student engagement.
Contreras also was among three educators nationwide chosen by the National Wildlife Federation to teach a series of webinars designed to help others design, develop, and implement schoolyard habitat programs and outdoor classrooms at their schools.
“It’s not just about the garden. It’s about the why behind it,” Contreras said. “It’s not just a pretty place. It is tied into the local ecosystem.”
The garden or schoolyard habitat is just one piece of her overall curriculum. Students raise trout eggs in the winter months and take field trips to wetlands and learn about migratory birds of the Pacific Flyway.
The project started in fall of 2018 when Contreras wanted to create a course that focused on hands-on, outdoor learning. She discovered a program through the National Wildlife Federation called Schoolyard Habitat.
The garden’s first feature was a monarch waystation featuring milkweed, a native plant essential to the life cycle of the endangered western monarch butterfly. The plight of the monarch was a good way to introduce her students to the need for habitats and related environmental issues.
“I knew if I got invested so quickly, the kids probably would too,” she said. “Something iconic like a monarch butterfly is an easy place to start tough conversations. It’s a good launching point to then ask students, ‘What about species that aren’t so beautiful?’ ”
The rest of the garden features native plants such as flaxseed and fireweed that attract pollinators. In addition to the ecology class, Contreras offers Eco-Club, where students meet before school to participate in the schoolyard habitat projects.
Last spring, students were able to see fledgling barn owls that nested in a nearby shed and spent time in the garden near the milkweed.