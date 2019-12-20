Shasta Place resident Mary Toney gleefully flips through her new coloring book on Wednesday after opening the present at Herald and News’ 58th annual senior Christmas Party.
The 71-year-old’s voice breaks as she describes how much the holiday event means to her.
“It’s so welcoming,” she said. “It just makes me feel … special.”
The traveling event this year was organized in partnership with Blue Zones Project – Klamath Falls, to provide gifts for 378 seniors throughout the Basin.
Blue Zones Project partnered on the project as a way to engage with senior adults and H&N was looking to involve more of the community in the project.
Kathleen Rutherford, who chairs a stakeholders group to aid senior adults, dressed up as a jolly elf for the occasion. Stakeholders group members sorted through donations of blankets, socks, hats, word searches, and more donated by the community and brought to the H&N in early December.
“It’s always great when we can be directly connected with the people we’re trying to reach,” said Kendra Santiago, public relations and marketing manager for the Klamath Falls Blue Zones Project.
Seniors were serenaded in classic Christmas songs by students from Hosanna Christian, directed by Dan Conrad. The singing group traveled to each assisted living facility with H&N and Blue Zones staffers, and helped hand out presents. Santa Claus (Dan Hill) and Mrs. Claus (Margaret DeLonge) led seniors in “God Bless America” and kept seniors smiling with hugs and hellos.
Joyce Ricker, 90, smiled as she tore open the wrapping paper off a new, colorful blanket.
“This is very personal … I think it’s very sweet,” Ricker said.
“I love the singing,” Ricker added.
For Keira Mahan, 11, it was her first year singing and handing out gifts for the seniors. The event reminds her of visiting her own 94-year-old great-grandmother.
“It’s really special because I can see these people who don’t get to be at home for Christmas,” Mahan said.
“It’s really special to come and spread Christmas cheer,” she added.
Management at the assisted living facilities are also appreciative of the impact the event has on seniors as well.
Chris McPherson said residents at Crystal Terrace look forward to the event each year.
“They love to sing a long and just have fun,” McPherson said.
“This time of the year is very, very important for our residents to feel connected with each other, and not only each other, but the community as well,” he added.
“At their age, they’ve gone through a lot of loss. This time of the year can be both positive and negative for people, depending on their life experience.”
The organization plans to continue the partnership next year, according to Santiago.
“We have so many things calling our attention and our time,” Santiago said. “But when you have the opportunity to give time to somebody in need, that time’s never wasted.”