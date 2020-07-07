J.P. Biddlecome is holding a signing for his second book, Big Noise, on July 18, according to a news release.
Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin will host the event from 2-4 p.m, and refreshments will be served.
J.P. Biddlecome is an 18-year-old author and artist. He asked for a typewriter for his seventh birthday, and has pursued writing ever since; it provided him with a way to create worlds to fill with his imagination.
During his freshman year in high school he was assigned to write a five-page historical fiction essay. Those five pages became his first book, Infantry Soldier. He started drawing comic strips when he was seven. Those stick figures have developed into award-winning art pieces. He is now the youngest member of the Two Rivers Art Gallery.
For more information contact the Gallery at 541-783-3326.