BONANZA – Forty Bonanza area families received gifts and holiday food boxes last week thanks to the efforts of Bonanza Junior/Senior High School and community partners, Bonanza Cares and Living Springs Fellowship Church.
Bonanza Principal Jordan Osborn, Vice Principal Sergio Cisneros, and Counselor Andy Davis loaded up the gifts and food on Friday morning for delivery to families who may need an extra hand this season.
“I want people in our school community to know we have their backs,” said Jordan Osborn, principal of Bonanza Junior/Senior High School. “We have a responsibility to take care of our people.”
This is the third year the Bonanza Junior/Senior High School leadership team has led a drive to get gifts and food to families in their small, rural school communities. Bonanza Cares sponsored 15 student families, providing gifts and holiday dinner baskets. Donations from school staff and the Living Springs Fellowship Church provided for 25 additional student families.
This year, the school’s leadership team customized the food baskets for families. For example, some baskets included traditional Hispanic foods instead of the usual turkey or ham holiday meal.
“We want to be as inclusive as possible,” Osborn said. “It goes back to our culture and climate and how we treat people, care for people, and love people.”