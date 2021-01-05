Steven Horsley, a 1977 Bonanza graduate, earned his Doctorate in Executive Leadership with Honors from the University of Charleston, West Virginia, in May 2020.
He served more than 31 years in the U.S. Army, including 25 years as a member of Special Forces retiring in March 2016 as a Sergeant Major. Since retiring, Dr. Horsley has been a full-time faculty member at the University of Charleston, instructing organizational and front-line leadership for UC’s undergraduate leadership program.
His students serve in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, law enforcement and health care.
He lives in Berlin, Germany with his wife Virginia.