The Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) Foundation Board recently welcomed a new member.
A retired executive director of the Wendt Family Foundation, Robert (Bob) Kingzett has over 38 of experience in philanthropy and will serve on the Oregon Tech Foundation Board of Directors and the development committee.
The board of directors is comprised of alumni, community members, and business and industry professionals. The board counsels the foundation in supporting educational, cultural, charitable, and service activities of Oregon Institute of Technology.
Kingzett is a native Oregonian who has lived in Klamath Falls for 42 years. In 2004, he was appointed as the first executive director of the JELD-WEN Foundation. He served more than 11 years in that capacity until the JELD-WEN Foundation merged into the Wendt Family Foundation. Earlier in his career, Kingzett was CEO of the Klamath County Family YMCA and spent time as student activities director at Oregon Tech.
Kingzett has a baccalaureate degree from Oregon State University, where he served as student body president, and a master’s degree in business from Willamette University. He and his wife Linda have four adult children and 10 grandchildren, including one-year-old twins.
The Oregon Tech Foundation raises funds and solicits many other forms of support for the endowment, scholarships, capital projects and much more. The foundation awarded more than 300 scholarships, totaling more than $875,000, for the 2021-2022 academic year.