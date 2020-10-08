During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets.
In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31 in Klamath Falls:
10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2408 Homedale Road
10/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Refuge City Church, 2610 Shasta Way
10/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2408 Homedale Road
10/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2408 Homedale Road
10/29/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LDS - Klamath Falls Stake, Alva and McClellan Street