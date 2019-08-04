Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

SLOVER — Born to Hope M. Coleman and Jonathan N. Slover of Klamath Falls, July 16, 2019, a boy, Blaine V. Slover, 7 lbs. 2.5 oz.

