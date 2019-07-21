Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
David C. Prantner
David C. Prantner

PRANTNER — Born of Kati A. and David C. Prantner of Bly, July 5, 2019, a girl, Nerys M. Prantner, 9 lbs. 3 oz.

