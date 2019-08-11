Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

GOZDIFF — Born to Brooke E. and James E. Gozdiff of Klamath Falls, July 24, 2019, a boy, Adler J. Gozdiff, 6 lbs. 2 oz.

