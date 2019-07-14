GRAY — Born to Kayla R. Pierce of Klamath Falls, May 20, 2019, a girl, Brooklynn R. Gray, 6 lbs. 12 oz.
STAUNTON — Born to Michelle E. and Curtis J. Staunton of Tulelake, July 2, 2019, a boy, Theodore R. Staunton, 6 lbs., 15.5 oz.
