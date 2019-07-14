Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

GRAY — Born to Kayla R. Pierce of Klamath Falls, May 20, 2019, a girl, Brooklynn R. Gray, 6 lbs. 12 oz.

STAUNTON — Born to Michelle E. and Curtis J. Staunton of Tulelake, July 2, 2019, a boy, Theodore R. Staunton, 6 lbs., 15.5 oz.

