PRANGHOFER — Born to Kristina Weitman and Ryan Pranghofer, formerly of Klamath Falls, July 17, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a girl, Kera Lynn Weitman Pranghofer.
Breaking
Trending
-
High Lakes: The new dispensary in town
-
Former KID manager accused of creating 'hostile' work environment
-
Sky Lakes brings new physicians to Klamath Falls
-
Bogatay Construction to expand in Tech Hills business park
-
Howard's Bay added to health advisory: Satellite imagery shows the entire lake affected
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- iQor to close Aug. 30; 300 jobs lost
- High Lakes: The new dispensary in town
- Sky Lakes takes DHS issue to appeals court
- Former KID manager accused of creating 'hostile' work environment
- Sky Lakes brings new physicians to Klamath Falls
- Bogatay Construction to expand in Tech Hills business park
- Howard's Bay added to health advisory: Satellite imagery shows the entire lake affected
- Hangry House serves up breakfast and lunch
- Inmate attempts suicide at Klamath County Jail
- 7 Search & Rescue missions in last 48 hours...
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Gun controls back in the headlines:What should be done?
It's a thorny issue, especially in the West where hunting can clash with regulations. What are your thoughts? Email us at gobrien@heraldandnews.com
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.