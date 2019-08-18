Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Births
PRANGHOFER — Born to Kristina Weitman and Ryan Pranghofer, formerly of Klamath Falls, July 17, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a girl, Kera Lynn Weitman Pranghofer.

