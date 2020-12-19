Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A baby girl, Lacey M. McGillic, was born Dec. 8 at Sky Lakes Family Birthing Center in Klamath Falls. She weighed 6 lbs.

Lacey is the daughter of Hannah and Kevin McGillic of Klamath Falls. 

