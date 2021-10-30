Birth announcement: McGee Oct 30, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Easton J. McGee- Lanie and Mac McGee announce the birth of their son, Easton J. McGee, on Oct. 15, 2021, at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Easton weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Easton J. Mcgee Sky Lakes Medical Center Birth Announcement Birth Son Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Rogue Pack likely lives on as pups caught on video near Fort Klamath Class action lawsuit alleges PacifiCorp responsible for Two Four Two Fire Redkey Pool plans major upgrades to attract new swimmers Conquer COVID names winner of $2,500 gift certificate Letter: Klamath Falls needs 24/7 veterinary care Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated Oct 27, 2021 Check out some of the top performances from Green Bay's 24-10 victory over Washington in Week 7 of the NFL season Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated 10 hrs ago Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington 1:29Updated 10 hrs ago 0:11 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 0:11 Oct 25, 2021 1:07 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp Jul 28, 2021 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp 1:07 Jul 28, 2021 2:27 Tim and Dee McCarley return home Jul 13, 2021 Tim and Dee McCarley return home 2:27 Jul 13, 2021 1:23 Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class Updated 11 hrs ago Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class 1:23Updated 11 hrs ago 18:59 The politics of Aaron Rodgers Updated Oct 24, 2021 The politics of Aaron Rodgers 18:59Updated Oct 24, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesClear connections between Klamath marijuana grows and Mexican cartelsRogue Pack likely lives on as pups caught on video near Fort KlamathMan dies after fight in ChiloquinClass action lawsuit alleges PacifiCorp responsible for Two Four Two FireChiloquin teen off to show equestrian passion on a national stageRedkey Pool plans major upgrades to attract new swimmersConquer COVID names winner of $2,500 gift certificateLetter: Klamath Falls needs 24/7 veterinary careBoth Klamath Union cross country teams win Skyline meetOregon reports 23 deaths; 1,557 new COVID-19 cases Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Do you think Klamath Falls should change the name of Kit Carson Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives