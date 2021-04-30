Born to Samantha Idrogo and Sergio Rodriguez of Newell, Calif., on April 12, 2021, a boy, Lyric A. Idrogo Rodriguez, 8 lbs., 3 oz. at Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls.
