Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Lyric Aries Idrogo Rodriguez

Lyric Aries Idrogo Rodriguez 

Born to Samantha Idrogo and Sergio Rodriguez of Newell, Calif., on April 12, 2021, a boy, Lyric A. Idrogo Rodriguez, 8 lbs., 3 oz. at Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls.

Tags