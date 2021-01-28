Born to Angelica Mendoza-Cachu and Adan Flores-Guerrero and big sister Celeste of Macdoel, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2021, a girl, Citlali Ximena Flores Mendoza, 7 lbs., 4 oz. at Mercy Medical Center, Mt. Shasta.
Birth annoucement
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Tags
Tim Trainor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- Klamath Falls man dies in Lake County crash
- Highway 97 closed at California border
- Beatty man dies in crash near Dairy
- State makes final argument against former Eternal Hills owner
- Local lavender farm could boost Basin agritourism
- Former OSP tech pleads guilty to stealing from evidence
- Three die in head-on crash near Rocky Point
- Let the games begin
- Klamath Tribes complete first full COVID-19 vaccinations
- Whisler to coach Mazama baseball
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Who should have priority for a COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.