Born to Angelica Mendoza-Cachu and Adan Flores-Guerrero and big sister Celeste of Macdoel, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2021, a girl, Citlali Ximena Flores Mendoza, 7 lbs., 4 oz. at Mercy Medical Center, Mt. Shasta.

