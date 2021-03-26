Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Bentley Mendez-Vigil-Hawk

Born to Patricia L Mendez and Izaac Vigil-Hawk of Klamath Falls, on March 18, 2021, a boy, Bentley Mendez-Vigil-Hawk, 7 lbs., 1 oz. at Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls.

