Born to Patricia L Mendez and Izaac Vigil-Hawk of Klamath Falls, on March 18, 2021, a boy, Bentley Mendez-Vigil-Hawk, 7 lbs., 1 oz. at Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls.
