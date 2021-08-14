Beat the heat, experience the great outdoors, and enjoy a smoke-free bike ride on the spectacularly scenic southern Oregon coast.
The 11th annual Rotary “Bike the Rogue” bicycling event will take place Sat., Sept. 11 in Gold Beach. This event offers low-traffic roads, along with good weather, food and SAG support.
Riders have their choice of two different routes through this wild and remote southwestern corner of Oregon. Both rides follow the banks of the mighty Rogue River, and cross three bridges.
A continental breakfast for all registered riders will be provided at the start to kick off the event. Well-stocked rest stations will be positioned every 7-15 miles along the route, and Arch Rock beer and vouchers for pizza and Turtle Rock music festival discounts await riders at the finish line.
Registration for “Bike the Rogue” will start at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11 in Buffington Park for those who have not pre-registered. Pre-registration and waiver forms are available at the “Bike the Rogue” website.
Bicycle helmets are required. For additional information, visit the website or email biketherogue@gmail.com