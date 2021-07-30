Benefit for the Basin recently awarded 23 scholarships totaling more that $17,000 to deserving high school seniors from all across the Klamath Basin, including the Airforce JROTC program at Henley High School.
Benefit for the Basin is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to raising money for the youth of the Basin. Over the years, Benefit for the Basin has raised over $680,000.
Each student shared with the audience their plans after college to pursue such careers as forensics, dental hygiene, law enforcement and cosmetology.
2021 Benefit for the Basin Scholarship Recipients were: Allison Edgar, Aiyana Reyes, McKenzie Anderson, Alejandro Briones-Chavolla, Teresa Contreras, Aspen Buckingham, Ezra Neese, Hannah Badker, Kailyn Nichols, Yatnary Villanueva, Bryan Holmes, Danniell Collins, Timberly Gillham, Kaden Coulter, Gabby Haskins, McKenna Neubert, Breanna Blodgett, Alexandra C. Magana, Breana McKinley Erickson, Aixa Aleishay, Silva Garcia, Austyn Deal, Annette Chavez, and Colten Wright.
For more information about Benefit for the Basin visit benefitforthebasin.com.