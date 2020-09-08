The Baldwin Hotel Museum will be open for guided tours on Saturdays through September.
Appointments for prepaid guided tours can be made by calling the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000. Costs range from $4 to $10 per person, depending on the type of tour.
“The regular summer season has ended for the Baldwin, but we can offer weekend tours for another month or so,” said Mary Nobel, a museum aide at the Baldwin.
The Baldwin building opened in 1906, with George Baldwin’s hardware store located on the ground floor and office space on the upper floors.
The building operated as a hotel until 1977. It was acquired by Klamath County and converted to a museum in 1978, with many of the original fixtures and furnishings still in place.
The Fort Klamath Museum on Highway 62 will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Wednesdays, through the end of September.