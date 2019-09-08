Marriage licenses were issued in August by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office to the following couples:
Ashley Makayla Elizabeth Bussey, 24, and John Cory Glenn Grabil, 30, both Klamath Falls.
Steven Michael Caldwell, 60, and Desiree Ingrid McKissick, 58, both Chiloquin.
Dwan Todd Earl Jr., Chiloquin, 32, and Breanne Lea Pearce, 36, Bonanza.
Rebecca Suzanne King, 26, and Michael Jay Clemens, 37, both Lakeview.
Kisha L. Byrd, 28, and Joshua Dylan Mead, 26, both Klamath Falls.
James Phillip Kelley, 39, and Jessica Marie Hart, 33, both Klamath Falls.
Ashie Naomi Redfox, 32, and Andrew Evan Robert Bernhard, 32, both Klamath Falls.
Shelsae Joy Walker, 26, and Derek Kenneth Patterson, 32, both Klamath Falls.
Jessica Christine Buller, 29, and Joseph Allen Drake, 25, both Malin.
Thomas William Hartley, 32, and Azucena Sue Infante, 34, both Klamath Falls.
Allexis Lianne Hubble, 23, and Cory Ray Bonser, 28, both Klamath Falls.
Jennifer Ramirez, 19, and Dylan Ray Houser, 22, both Klamath Falls.
Madison Marie Brown, 23, Chiloquin, and Matthew Joseph Heberling, 32, Klamath Falls.
Makenna Marie Mittnacht, 22, and Joshua Skyler Smith, 26, both Klamath Falls.
Gabrielle Christine Basham, 23, Redmond, and Jacob David Anderson, 23, Klamath Falls.
Arturo Cortes Navarro, 25, and Coraima Lizbeth Serafin-Pena, 23, both Klamath Falls.
Michael Kenneth-Scott Randolph, 33, and Jessica Lynn Ayers, 36, both Klamath Falls.
Edward Michael Mull, 49, and Yvonne Renee Archer Drumm, 47, both Klamath Falls.
Joseph Duane Perry, 67, and Alisa Ann Curtis, 60, both Klamath Falls.
Robert Anthony Urlacher, 58, and Kathleen Margaret Rutherford, 56, both Klamath Falls.
Travis O’Neil Williams, 33, and Caitlin Marie Hinton, 26, both Midland.
Alberto Epifanio Aispuro, 23, Klamath Falls, and Anissi Tahani Leon Al-Ghamdi, 23, Merrill.
Christine Marie Brown, 23, and Kyle Anthoney Wolfram, 24, both Klamath Falls.
Jordan Leeann Brandt, 29, and Martin Edward Winther, 32, both Chiloquin.
William David Carpenter, 28, and Natalie Jean Loyd, 26, both Merrill.
Pamela Gail Graham, 53, and Danny James Mitchell, 58, both Klamath Falls.
Alicia Black, 28, and Cody Sterling Jackson, 29, both Klamath Falls.
Brandy Louise Crockett, 34, and Ethan Robert Dubois, 32, both Klamath Falls.
Andrew Lee Hopkins, 42, Allyn, Wash., and Katrina Lynn Humphreys, 41, Grapeview, Wash.
Erin Danielle Calahan, 20, and Ruben Miguel Campos-Vazquez, 24, both Klamath Falls.
Taylor Carl Munson, 28, and Kelsey Lynn Stonier, 25, both Sprague River.
Raeann Nicole Hill, 22, and Nathan Micheal Williamson, 27, both Klamath Falls.
Christopher Carl Ciongoli, 50, and Sarah Ann Geddes, 37, both Klamath Falls.
Caitlin Marie Slimp, 28, and Jason Martin Alston, 28, both Klamath Falls.
Becky Ann Wahl, 43, and Jeremy Wade Bartmess, 41, both Klamath Falls.
Kahla Arleen Antonia Dloughy-Lozano, 25, and Karena Leeann Byrd, 28, both Klamath Falls.
Kevin Allen McGillic, 28, and Hannah Emily Gray, 26, both Klamath Falls.
Ivy June Wright, 34, and Keegan Wray Riddle, 36, both Chiloquin.
Spencer Jay Suty, 23, and Michayla Lynn Rivera, 21, both Klamath Falls.
William Travis Bigelow, 26, and Dayleen Fay Hibben, 23, both Klamath Falls.
Patrick Andrew Easton, 24, and Sarah Jeanette Dindinger, 27, both Klamath Falls.
Emily Lorena Gonzalez, 22, and Justin James Rogers, 23, both Klamath Falls.
Dennis Martin Utley II, 45, and Amber Lynn Collins, 27, both Klamath Falls.
Jesse Michael Pate, 26, and Kara Nicole Crouch, 23, both Klamath Falls.
Desiree Judith Kinman, 27, and Cody Fredrick Redding, 27, both Klamath Falls.
David Anthony Rivera, 22, and Emma Lee Bennett, 18, both Klamath Falls.
Andrew Thomas Taylor, 21, and Emily Raen Brown, 21, both Merrill.