Assistance League books

Thom Green of the Assistance League, Charla Oppenlander, County Supervising Librarian, Nathalie Johnston, County Library Director and David Blanchard of the Assistance League hold recent award-winning books that the league donated to local libraries and other nonprofits.

 Photo courtesy Assistance League of Klamath County

The Assistance League of Klamath Basin distributes award-winning books each year to the K-12 city and county school libraries in the Klamath Basin and to Klamath County Libraries.

This year, the following books were distributed: The Undefeated– Caldecott Award; New Kid – Newberry Award; Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus – Intermediate Young Readers Award; and The Hate You Give — Senior Young Readers Award.

These books were also given to the Tulelake Schools, Citizens for Safe Schools, Exodus House and Marta’s House. The purpose of this program is to promote literacy and help instill in children a love for reading.

