The Assistance League of Klamath Basin distributes award-winning books each year to the K-12 city and county school libraries in the Klamath Basin and to Klamath County Libraries.
This year, the following books were distributed: The Undefeated– Caldecott Award; New Kid – Newberry Award; Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus – Intermediate Young Readers Award; and The Hate You Give — Senior Young Readers Award.
These books were also given to the Tulelake Schools, Citizens for Safe Schools, Exodus House and Marta’s House. The purpose of this program is to promote literacy and help instill in children a love for reading.