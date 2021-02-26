Rip City Riders Oregon, a Klamath Falls motorcycle club, donated $1,000 to the Assistance League of Klamath Basin to assist in transforming the lives of children and adults through community programs.
The Assistance League, based in Klamath Falls, said the generous donation will be used for the league’s primary philanthropic program, Operation School Bell. The local chapter provides school-age children with clothing, supplies and meets other challenges.
Rip City Riders Oregon is a nonprofit organization located in Klamath Falls. The club works to establish a positive image for motorcycle enthusiasts. Their mission is to benefit Klamath Falls through charitable events and donations and to support other organizations that help the less fortunate.