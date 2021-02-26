Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
RIP City Riders Donation 2020.jpg

Rip City Riders donated $1,000 to the Assistance League of the Klamath Basin. In back row (left to right) are Jatanna Briones, Jaime Evers, Tamara Gray, Tammy Shatto, all from Back to Health Chiropractic Alliance. In the front row from the Assistance League of Klamath Basin, Michael Shatto, owner of Back to Health Chiropractic Alliance, and his granddaughter.

 Photo courtesy Kathy Roberts

Rip City Riders Oregon, a Klamath Falls motorcycle club, donated $1,000 to the Assistance League of Klamath Basin to assist in transforming the lives of children and adults through community programs.

The Assistance League, based in Klamath Falls, said the generous donation will be used for the league’s primary philanthropic program, Operation School Bell. The local chapter provides school-age children with clothing, supplies and meets other challenges.

Rip City Riders Oregon is a nonprofit organization located in Klamath Falls. The club works to establish a positive image for motorcycle enthusiasts. Their mission is to benefit Klamath Falls through charitable events and donations and to support other organizations that help the less fortunate.

