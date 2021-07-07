The Assistance League of Klamath Basin received Oregon Community Foundation’s $15,000 grant exclusively supporting its signature philanthropic program, Operation School Bell. This support will provide access to clothing and other necessities for students grades K-12 who need assistance in purchasing these items. The goals of the assistance league are to promote health, learning, school attendance and self-worth.
In partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation, leveraged local resources have met the needs of the Klamath Basin at a time most needed. The following mentioned funds specifically supported Operation School Bell’s $15,000 grant: Green Springs Fund of Oregon Community Foundation ($10,000); and Harris Fund for Children of Oregon Community Foundation ($5,000).
To learn more about the Assistance League, please visit our website https://www.klamathbasinassistanceleague.org/ or visit our Facebook page.