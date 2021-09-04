Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Sally-Ann Palcovich, left, Circle of Hearts Chair, presents Assistance League of the Klamath Basin president Patty Barsalou with a $1,250 grant award at the recent Circle of Hearts luncheon.
Circle of Hearts, a fund of the Klamath Community Foundation, donated $1,250 to the Assistance League of the Klamath Basin.
Circle of Hearts is made up of more than 100 women contributing and reaching out to women and children in the Klamath Basin. Its donation will help fund the Assistance League’s new philanthropic program, “Children in Foster Care,” which involves approximately 70-80 Klamath Basin children annually who are in need of immediate help.
Partnering with DHS, the Assistance League will provide essential items for these children from infants to high school seniors being removed from unsafe environments and placed into emergency foster care.
Assistance League of Klamath Basin has been serving the area’s youth since 1986. It runs three philanthropic programs — Families in Crisis, Project USA, and Operation School Bell — each with a unique purpose. To learn more visit Facebook or klamathbasinassistanceleague.org