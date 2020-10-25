The Pacific Power Foundation awarded the Assistance League of Klamath Basin a grant in the amount of $2,500 to assist in transforming the lives of children and adults through community programs, according to a news release.
Specifically, “this grant will support Operation School Bell, which is one of the primary philanthropic programs of the Assistance League,” said Linda Johnson, VP Resource Management. “Its purpose is to provide new clothing and shoes for children in need in the Klamath Basin.”
Operation School Bell is one of several programs developed by the Assistance League, providing school-age children with winter clothing and supplies through a partnership with Fred Meyer.
The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six western states as Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California) and Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.
“We are pleased to support the Assistance League of Klamath Basin with this donation from our Foundation,” said Todd Andres, Pacific Power Regional business manager. “The Pacific Power Foundation is committed to strengthening the vitality of our communities through such grants.”
The Assistance League of Klamath Basin is a Chapter of the National Assistance League, which is made up of over 22,000 member volunteers and 120 chapters that serve the unique needs and challenges of their communities. Our local Chapter conducts community needs assessments and develops programs to meet the needs we uncover for children and adults in the Klamath Basin.
For more information visit www.klamathbasinassistanceleague.org.