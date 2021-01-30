The Assistance League of Klamath Basin received a $4,000 grant from the Autzen Foundation on Jan. 15 to assist in transforming the lives of children and adults through community programs.
The Assistance League said the donation will be used for its primary philanthropic program, Operation School Bell. The Klamath Falls chapter provides school-age children with clothing, supplies, and meets other challenges.
Since 1951, The Autzen Foundation has been supporting charitable work that makes Oregon a better place. The foundation awards grants to social service, arts and culture, educational, and youth-centered organizations.
To learn more about the Assistance League, please visit our local website at www.klamathbasinassistanceleague.org or the National site at www.assistanceleague.org