Marriage licenses were issued in April by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office to the following couples:
Elliott Hailey, 22, and Criss Tanner, 24
Matthew Johnson, 53, and Cynthia Sorensen, 47
Cornell Greenwood, 40, and Amber Lindsey, 39
Michael Zeichick, 27, and Katherine Shkidt, 26
Clarence Carr, 39, and Shakira Scissom, 18
Craig Johnston, 42, and Patrica Norris, 36
Ronald Fruitt, 48, and Janette Adams, 49
Nicholas Beddoes, 34, and Lacey Starr, 31
Thomas Zacharias, 21, and Hanna Grounds, 21
Matthew Lybbert, 28, and Victoria Lybbert, 28
James Moran, 52, and Liesl Werner, 51
Tomas Salazar Jr., 20, Laura Garcia-Villsenor, 20
Thomas Greer, 18, and Kiara Llamas, 18
Nicholas Sack, 22, and Vivienne Freirich, 23
Tayler Cole, 26, and Jamie Rodriguez, 30
John Corder, 21, and Emily Bacewich, 21
Thomas Hollingsworth, 33, and Tiffany Thompson, 30
Brendon Krusmark, 18, and Shayliene Harrison, 19
Tylor McMahon, 27, and Mekala Rawlins, 26
Dustin Johnson, 28, and Sabrina Glaser, 24
Yordi Tiznado-Montes, 26, and Julisa Garcia-Pena, 20
Jack Fitts, 60, and Maureen MacAllister, 60
Pedro Guzman-Mar, 35, and Maria Macias-Pulido, 31
Rogelio Galaviz, 32, and Angelica Perez-Delgado, 30
Ryan Holloway, 24, and Leslie Allen, 22