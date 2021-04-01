Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Next is April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Topic will be “What sacrifices have been made?” Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group. This week’s topic is “Avoiding the self-help trap.”
Calvary Temple Church
A worship and prayer night will be Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave. Missionaries Brian and Sharon Gustafson will present and worship will be led by Bethany and Brad Camidge.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Fellowship at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10 a.m., this week’s message is about knowing God and being known by Him. We wear masks and social distance. Services live on Facebook. 310 South Chiloquin Road in Chiloquin.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship on Good Friday at 4 p.m., and at 8:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Pastor Glenn Smith will preside. Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Unreality” is the subject of Sunday’s sermon, 10:30 a.m. at 806 Oak Ave. “Be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God.” (Romans) Sunday school and child care are available at the same time.
Church of the Nazarene
Advent “A Thrill of Hope” church service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invite the community to be part of an Easter campaign #StartingToday. There are free resources available, and work will culminate in an Easter Sunday General Conference available online at churchofjesuschrist.org. For daily inspiration for each day of Holy Week text EASTER to 71234.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Enrolling four small group bible studies in April and May. The church meets at Triad School, corner of S. 6th and Summers Lane, 10-11 a.m. on Sundays. Call 541-891-0477 for information.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Good Friday worship service at 6 p.m. Celebrate Eastern Sunday at 10:45 a.m, the message will be in the Gospel of Mark “Mark 15:16-41 Resurrection Sunday.” Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Wear masks within the building. Location: 7451 South 6th Street. Call 541-633-9244 with questions. We wear masks in the building.
First Presbyterian Church
Join us at 9 or 11 a.m. in person at 601 Pine St. for Easter Sunday, or on our website @ klamathfpc.com you will find a “Livestreaming” button. This week Pastor Richard will preach on “The Hope of Glory.”
First United Methodist Church
Worship will be outside on our front lawn on Easter Sunday. Pastor James Matichuk will give the message. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed. The morning will be cold, wear a warm coat and bring a blanket. If you can, please bring your own chair. Previous worship services are available on our website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. location is 230 N 10th St, Klamath Falls.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Three Easter Sunday services: Outside at 6:44 a.m., heritage worship at 8:30 a.m., contemporary worship is at 11 a.m., the later two services will hold Holy Communion. All services will be in person with mask wearing. The 11 a.m. service will be recorded and viewed on Youtube. Will be an Easter egg hunt about 10 a.m., four stations for children 10 and under. For more information, call 541-884-6414.
Klamath Lutheran Church
A Zoom service for Good Friday will be at 7 p.m., and an Easter sunrise service will be Sunday at 7:30 a.m. in the church courtyard. Please dress warmly. Masks and social distancing will be required. An Easter zoom service will be held at 10 a.m. Please call 541-884-3452 or email klamathlutheran@gmail.com for your Zoom entry via computer, tablet or phone.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is a semi-programmed Quaker Meeting. Worship in person this Sunday at 10 a.m., with a Zoom option. For the the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Dave Glidden, Methodist lay minister, will deliver an Easter message “Christus Invictus” at the 10 a.m. service. We practice social distancing. Charles Charles will provide music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The Good Friday service will begin at 6 p.m. tonight. Celebration of the Risen Christ will be the focus this Sunday. Worship services at 10:30 am., special music of “The Easter Song” involves hand bells, vocals and piano. Bring a flower to help adorn the cross. Visit Peace Memorial Facebook page or peaceepc.org. 4431 South Sixth St. Contact 541-884-5057 for info.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Holy Week services schedule is: 6 p.m. on Holy Thursday, April 1; 6 p.m. on Good Friday, April 2; 8 p.m. on Holy Saturday (Easter Vigil), April 3 and services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) on Easter Sunday, April 4. Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Good Friday service at 6 p.m., Bishop David Fleming will deliver a sermon titled, “It is Finished.” Sunday service at 10 a.m., Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of month. Services also on Facebook page. Address: 1211 Main Street.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us at Saturday Vigil Mass at 5 p.m., and Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at 4880 Bristol Ave. A dramatic version of Stations of the Cross will be on Good Friday at noon. Also, a proclamation of the gospel will be given.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St, 11 a.m. worship service on Saturday will be by Pastor Jim Osborne and include the serving of Holy Communion. Adult and children’s classes at 10 a.m., meals available and community service distribution at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Wednesday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services live on YouTube.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.
Westside Community Church
11th Annual “Way of Sorrows” experience will be April 2 from 5–7 p.m. at the Midland Grange Hall, 6601 Tingley Lane. Participants in this walk-through exhibit will be able to view the various scenes of the last hours of the life of Jesus Christ as they remember His sufferings and crucifixion. Interactive times of personal prayer, scripture reading and meditation are included. Participation in receiving Communion will be available to those attending. Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit facebook page.