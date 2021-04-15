Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
A worship and prayer night will be Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave. Missionaries Brian and Sharon Gustafson will present and worship will be led by Bethany and Brad Camidge.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Fellowship at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10 a.m., this week’s message is about three different baptisms that will change your life. We wear masks and social distance. Services live on Facebook. 310 South Chiloquin Road in Chiloquin.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Glenn Smith preaching on Luke 24:36-49. Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Doctrine of atonement” is the subject of Sunday’s sermon, 10:30 a.m. at 806 Oak Ave. “Break forth into joy, sing together, ye waste places of Jerusalem: for the Lord hath comforted his people, he hath redeemed Jerusalem.” (Isaiah)
Church of the Nazarene
Advent “A Thrill of Hope” church service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Following local COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are welcome to join congregations at 6630 Alva Ave. at 10:30 a.m. or 501 Martin Street at 9 or 11 a.m. For those who wish to join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Enrolling four small group bible studies in April and May. The church meets at Triad School, corner of S. 6th and Summers Lane, 10-11 a.m. on Sundays. Call 541-891-0477 for information.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
We continue our series in Genesis at 10:45 a.m. Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Wear masks within the building. Location: 7451 South 6th Street. Call 541-633-9244 with questions.
First Presbyterian Church
Join us at 10 a.m. in person at 601 Pine St. or on our website klamathfpc.com you will find a “Livestreaming” button. Pastor Richard will preach on “the growth choice.”
First United Methodist Church
Outdoor worship on front lawn at 10:30 a.m. with James Matichuk preaching. Face coverings required and social distancing practiced. Service also streamed live on Facebook. Previous worship services are available on our website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. Location is 230 N 10th St, Klamath Falls.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
In-person and online services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Pastor Lou Schneider presiding. Online Sunday school on Facebook page, confirmation and youth group over Zoom. For more information, call 541-884-6414.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Please call 541-884-3452 or email klamathlutheran@gmail.com for your Zoom entry via computer, tablet or phone.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is a semi-programmed Quaker Meeting. Worship over zoom only this Sunday at 10 a.m. For the the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Join us Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
10 a.m. service. We practice social distancing. Steve Mark will share sermon and Charles Charles will provide music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beatty continues his sermon series on the Gospel of Mark. Worship services at 10:30 a.m.; hand bell quartet will provide music. Adult study group meets at 9 a.m. Sundays, theology group at 6 p.m. Mondays. Visit Peace Memorial on Facebook or peaceepc.org. 4431 South Sixth St. Contact 541-884-5057 for info.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Sunday service at 10 a.m., Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of month. Services also on Facebook page. Address: 1211 Main Street.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at 4880 Bristol Ave. A dramatic version of Stations of the Cross will be on Good Friday at noon. Also, a proclamation of the gospel will be given.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St, 11 a.m. worship service on Saturday. Adult and children’s classes at 10 a.m., meals available and community service distribution at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Wednesday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Services live on YouTube.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit facebook page.