As part of the GrangeGives initiative, Grange Co-op has awarded more than $132,000 to local high school seniors over the last nine years.
Grange Co-op will continue investing in hard-working students in local communities by announcing the opening of the 2022-2023 Grange Co-op scholarship application window.
This year, Grange Co-op is offering nine scholarships to high school seniors, including eight $1,500 scholarships and one $2,000 scholarship, totaling $14,000 in available aid.
“Grange Co-op strives to assist young adults in our communities to excel and take the next step in their future endeavors,” says Demetria Marical, Youth and Community Outreach Coordinator with Grange Co-op. “Helping build the foundation to the future, Grange Co-op is proud to support local students in their pursuit for higher education.”
To qualify for these scholarships, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher and have participated in FFA, 4-H, Young Farmers, Horticulture, DECA, FBLA, student body leadership, sports, or non-related activities such as work experience.
In addition, students must reside in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Curry, Douglas, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama, Del Norte, Modoc, Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Glenn, or Butte counties. The application window opened November 1 and will close January 31, 2022.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas, running back A.J. Dillon and quarterback Aaron Rodgers speak to the media via Zoom after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.